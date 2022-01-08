Entertainment

Sam Hunt talks ahead of College Football Playoff performance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiplatinum country artist Sam Hunt is a Georgia native, but his drummer, Joshua Sales, is from Indianapolis, so the band has spent quite a bit of time in the Circle City.

Hunt also played on Legends Day during the Indianapolis 500 in 2018.

He told News 8 he’s ready to help keep football fans warm and energized with his music.

“I got some new music coming out. I have a new single out now, ’23,’ that we’ll play. I think more than anything, playing in that environment, you know, typically we came up playing in small venues and bars and theaters, and now we’re able to play in some amphitheaters and arenas, and this is an environment that we don’t get to play in that often. There’s a football game going on so that adds to the festivities,” Hunt said.

Hunt admits he’s not just here to perform. The 37-year-old says he’s also excited to show off his hometown pride to the Hoosier state.

“I grew up playing football in the South as well, so I’m proud to see Southern schools do well nationally,” Hunt said.

Hunt said he is rooting for Georgia in the College Football Playoff game.

He will play Monday on Monument Circle and be joined by YouTube’s on the rise artist, Breland. Gates for that show open at noon.