Wanna have a little fun? Sheryl Crow to play at White River State Park

Singer Sheryl Crow stands on the field before a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on Oct, 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If all you wanna do is have a little fun before you die, be at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on July 9.

Singer Sheryl Crow will perform with guest Keb “Mo” and Southern Avenue at 7 p.m. Plus, at that hour, weather permitting, fans could soak up the sun.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices for the tickets were not part of a news release from Live Nation, but VIP premium seats will be available.

The Live Nation website says the show organizer is requiring attendees to have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering the venue, or be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, although protocols could change by showtime.