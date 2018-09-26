Families who have experienced childhood cancer ask people to ‘Give a Sheet’

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Some local families impacted by childhood cancer are asking people to “Give a Sheet.”

They’re asking for bed sheet donations to go to hospitals where children with cancer spend much of their time.

The families of Brody Stephens and Brooke Butler are asking for the donations to celebrate both of their lives. They both passed away from cancer at a young age.

Butler’s dad is a Carmel firefighter. Bedsheets can be donated at any of the Carmel Fire Department stations.

“When children are sick and have cancer, they’re going to be in the hospital for a long time and so that sort of becomes a home away from home and anyway that we can make it more comfortable for those children,” said Carmel firefighter Tim Griffin.

“Whether that be exciting cartoon character sheets, bright colored fun sheets, stuff to help brighten up those days because these kids are tough and they’re strong and they’re going through a lot and anything we can do to help them with such things as a sheet is what we want to do.”

You can also donate sheets at the Sugar Creek Township Fire Department.

The 2-year-old son of a Sugar Creek Township firefighter is currently battling brain cancer.

Ahren Barowsky was diagnosed with a brain tumor a few weeks after his second birthday.

He is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

“We’re the rescuers. It’s very difficult to sit in a hospital and not be able to do anything and not feel like a failure because you did not protect your child. That’s been hard to overcome,” said Ahren’s dad, Bill.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Ahren.