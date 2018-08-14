FBI on scene of aluminum facility in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The FBI was on scene Tuesday at the Nanshan America Advanced Aluminum Technologies plant in Lafayette, according to assistant human resources manager Nicki Huerta.

Multiple employees from the finance department said Tuesday morning they had been released for the day. Huerta said she isn’t sure why the FBI is there, but the production line is still working.

Nanshan America is a 600,000-square-foot facility on U.S. 52 in the southern portion of Tippecanoe County. It specializes in aluminum casting and extrusion, according to its website.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Craig Moringiello said the bureau was in the area doing law enforcement activity this morning. However, he would not say why agents were at the China-based aluminum extrusion manufacturing company. He said he could not add any more information, even if arrests are made at the facility.

The Tippecanoe Sheriff’s Office confirmed it played a small role in the FBI’s visit to Nanshan.

Deputies secured the scene for about 15 minutes upon the FBI’s arrival while some employees were sent home.

However, the sheriff’s office says it doesn’t know what the investigation was about.

The warrant was sealed.

Nanshan said it has no comment on the matter at this time.