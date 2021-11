News

Fire destroys condo on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A fire tore through a condo on the city’s northwest side Monday morning, according to the Pike Township Fire Department.

Pike Township firefighters say the blaze broke out around 3:30 a.m. near 86th Street and Michigan in the College Park Neighborhood.

According to the department, one person went out to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Firefighters on the scene said two condos evacuated.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.