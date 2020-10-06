Fishers bar gets boost in business, owner says crowds becoming tough to handle

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The owner of Britton Tavern in Fishers said heavy restrictions in Marion County have brought him more customers, but it’s come with a price.

Tony Cookerly said Britton Tavern is meant to be a casual neighborhood bar and restaurant, and most of the time, the owner tells says that’s still the case. However, there’s about a three-hour window almost every night where the crowds become bigger and younger.

Cookerly said he’s had to bring in extra security, turn customers away and even call the police on his own bar.

“In the last four years, we’ve maybe had two or three incidents where that’s been an issue. In the last month and a half, it’s been I don’t know six or seven or eight times,” said Cookerly.

He said other owners in Johnson and Hendricks counties told him they’re dealing with the same issues. Cookerly said the crowds, which are mostly people in their 20’s and 30’s start to show up just after midnight.

“We’re getting crushed every night and it basically starts right after midnight and frankly, it’s not part of our business model it’s almost turned us into a club at that time and it’s very difficult for us to handle it all,” he said.

Over the summer, the Marion County Public Health Department reported almost two-thirds of the people diagnosed with the coronavirus were between the ages of 20 and 39.

“I don’t understand how having all these Marion County residents and all these 20-somethings who usually go to Marion County, just go to all these surrounding county bars and restaurants and then go back home every night, in and out, in and out, how that is possibly stopping the spread?” said Cookerly.

He also owns a bar in Marion County, Rookie’s Sports Pub which he said has lost money every day since March 14.

We are still waiting to learn when Marion County can re-open at full capacity and full hours. Right now, bars are still at 50% capacity inside, 100% outside and must be closed by midnight.