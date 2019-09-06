Fishers, INDOT to break ground on State Road 37 roundabouts project

The proposal to upgrade the intersection of State Road 37 at 126th Street in Fishers. (Image Provided/37Thrives)

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A major project focusing on improving traffic flow will break ground Monday.

Hamilton County and the city of Fishers will launch 37Thrives, an initiative to support businesses in the area during the State Road 37 Improvement Project.

Staring this month, the project will begin to address the traffic congestion and public safety challenges along the State Road 37 corridor from 126th Street to 146th Street.

The project will replace signalized intersections of State Road 37 at 126th, 131st, 141st and 146th streets with roundabouts similar to those on Keystone Parkway in Carmel. The project also will change the signalized intersection at 135th Street to a right-in, right-out configuration.

The proposal to upgrade the intersection of State Road 37 at 131st Street in Fishers. (Image Provided/37Thrives)

The proposal to upgrade the intersection of State Road 37 at 141st Street in Fishers. (Image Provided/37Thrives)

The proposal to upgrade the intersection of State Road 37 at 146th Street in Fishers. (Image Provided/37Thrives)

Representatives say the State Road 37 Improvement Project will improve the experience of the more than 50,000 vehicles that travel the route daily.

37Thrives will offer special discounts and specials such as co-op advertising opportunities for businesses, events and information to residents and visitors on how to access businesses during the construction.

The ground breaking will begin at 10 a.m. at Monday outside Lockhart Cadillac, 9265 E. 126th St., Fishers. That’s on the southwest corner of State Road 37 and 126th Street.