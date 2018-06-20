Gas station mix-up could cost Hoosiers thousands of dollars

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – About 50 people who filled up with gas in Franklin last week could be on the hook for thousands of dollars in repairs because of a mistake at the pump.

A Meijer gas station accidentally had regular gasoline mixed in where you fill up with diesel.

Experts said this is a big problem for vehicles and something to deal with immediately if you haven’t already.

Aaron McElhinney said he used to be able to rely on his truck. That was until this past week when every time he turned his key and hit the gas, an enormous cloud of white smoke spews out of his car exhaust.

“It sounded like Rice Krispies under the hood,” he said about the sound.

McElhinney had gotten gas at Meijer, 2390 N. Morton St.

“Probably within 10 miles I started wondering something different about the truck,” he said.

A Meijer spokesperson said some unleaded gas was accidentally put in with diesel at that station, and about 50 customers from last Wednesday to Friday could be affected.

Repair experts recommended affected motorists drain and clean their gas tanks and change their fuel filters. That could cost several hundred dollars.

“You’re destroying your car by putting gasoline in your diesel,” said Jared Russell, a mechanic from Franklin Truck & Auto Solutions.

But McElhinney’s car repair was more complicated and cost more than $1,500.

“The truck is still making some funny noises, and I was recommended not to drive the vehicle by the repair facility,” he said, adding he wasn’t moving his car.

Repair experts said if the wrong gas is not taken out immediately, it could severely damage your engine and motor.

“I don’t know numbers but I do know it’s expensive,” said Russell about that price, noting it was much higher than the simple gas repair.

McElhinney relies on his car for work, helping move equipment and cars for veterans who cannot afford trailers. He lost a $1,600 job and turned away many phone calls this week.

“I am without a truck. I can’t move my equipment. I can’t move trailers. I’m still out of business.”

He said Meijer emailed him they will cover reasonable costs. But he’s left wondering what is reasonable? And what could he be on the hook for?

“It’s making me nervous we all have bills to pay,” he said.

McElhinney said he was promised a truck so he could continue doing business, but he hasn’t gotten one yet.

If you may have gone to that Meijer on North Morton last week, contact Meijer immediately at 800-543-3704.

Below is the full statement WISH-TV received from Meijer: