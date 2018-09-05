Grant will pave the way for free mental health training to help students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stop the Violence Indianapolis is on the front line in addressing criminal activity in our city.

Recently the nonprofit group was chosen to help facilitate a grant. The youth mental health training, is an eight hour course where attendees receive special skills.

The training includes the signs and symptoms of youth experiencing a mental health issue or crisis. You will learn how to recognize a student that is dealing with trauma and how to address it.

The classes currently have 35 open slots. The course is free, and sign up is on a first come first serve basis.

According to studies, suicide is the second leading cause of death of youth in the United States and this is the most preventable cause of death.

If you would like to sign up, click here. The course will take place on September 14.