Greentown shooting deaths ruled as a murder-suicide

GREENTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Howard County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of two people in Greentown as a murder-suicide.

Kimberly Butler-Wilson, 39, and Timothy Glassburn, 42, were found shot to death Monday night in a vehicle parked in front of Casey’s General Store in Greentown, a Howard County town of 2,300.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said both Wilson and Glassburn met at Casey’s just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said that Glassburn shot Wilson inside her parked car before turning the gun on himself.

They were both known acquaintances and met for unknown reasons.

Officers were first dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to conduct a welfare check, police said.

Dozens of authorities from multiple agencies swarmed the scene after officers found the gunshot victims in the parking lot of the convenience store, located at U.S. 35 and State Road 231.

The incident was “isolated” and presented no threat to the community, according to Capt. Jordan Buckley, a spokesperson for the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.