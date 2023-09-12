Community Health surgery center to expand on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community Health Network on Tuesday broke ground to expand a surgery center on the south side of Indianapolis.

Community Surgery Center South at 1550 E. County Line Road opened in 2006, the health network said in a news release. It’s on the Community Hospital South campus in Indianapolis that’s west of U.S. 31 on the border of Marion and Johnson counties.

The expansion will add to operating rooms, for a total of nine; create seven patient rooms, for a total of 43; and remodel the processing and cleaning rooms, and the front desk area. The existing center served 12,000 patients in 2022.

The cost of the expansion was not included in the news release. The construction was expected to be completed in 15 months or less.

Statement