Health fair focuses on Martindale Brightwood lead pipe replacement

(MIRROR INDY) — Garry Holland says environmental organizations have known about lead toxicity in the Martindale Brightwood community for years. But he says many residents are hesitant to trust government agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency, even if they are trying to help.

“People don’t necessarily trust when people are knocking on your door, asking you to sign something,” said Holland, the education director of the NAACP Greater Indianapolis Branch.

So that’s one reason why the NAACP will have its Community Family Fun and Health Service Fair on Saturday, April 6. The fair, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin University, will serve as an interactive way for Martindale Brightwood residents to receive information about lead pipe replacement in the neighborhood.

Citizens Energy Group started to replace the city’s lead service lines in 2022 in a project estimated to cost $500 million. Earlier this year, the utility company received an $11 million loan to accelerate the removal initiative with a focus on the Martindale Brightwood neighborhood.

Citizens estimates approximately 55,000 customers own lead service lines connecting the utility’s water main to a home or business. Customer-owned lead service lines in Indianapolis are most commonly found in structures built before 1950.

In Martindale Brightwood, the number is closer to 3,000, according to Citizens.

“We have to be able to talk in a way residents understand and have people that look like them explain,” Holland said, “so that they can take ownership of their health.”

Exposure to lead can damage a child’s kidneys and cause cognitive and behavioral problems. In adults, lead contamination can affect blood pressure, memory and digestive systems.

The event will feature information sessions on the dangers of lead exposure, tips on how to identify lead pipes and strategies for promoting healthier lifestyles.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive free lead testing, connect with health experts and meet with local leaders. Free food, a community baby shower and face painting will also be provided.

The first 125 attendees will receive a $50 gift card.

