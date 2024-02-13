Health Spotlight: Detecting necrotizing enterocolitis quickly saves preemies

(WISH) — Almost 400,000 babies are born prematurely every year in the United States.

The smaller they are, the more medical problems they can have, including one very dangerous complication that kills 40% of babies that get it.

There is no test to detect necrotizing enterocolitis.

News 8’s Brittany Noble reports in Monday’s “Health Spotlight” that researchers are on the verge of a breakthrough that could end up saving the tiniest of babies.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.