Health Spotlight: Excessive salt triggers dangerous inflammation

(WISH) — Almost 1.3 billion adults aged 30 to 79 are hypertensive, and many don’t even know it.

Excessive sodium triggers inflammation and disease that begins with high blood pressure, but it can be all avoided by setting the salt shaker down.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has information on a recent study in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.

