Health Spotlight: Study eyes long-lasting effects of COVID-19

(WISH) — Researchers at Northwestern University’s medical school in Chicago are looking at biomarkers in the blood to see if they hold answers as to why one person’s COVID-19 symptoms linger on, while others recover quickly.

Doctors say that although the vaccine for the coronavirus continues to save lives, they do not believe it has an impact on whether or not a person will get long COVID.

