Health Spotlight: Using A.I. to predict heart attacks

Dr. Albert Hsiao, a professor of radiology at UC San Diego Health. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the healthcare landscape, particularly in cardiovascular medicine.

From precise diagnosis to personalized treatment plans, medical professionals are leveraging AI technologies to help save lives.

“I think AI allows us to do things that we couldn’t really do before. It can see things that we couldn’t necessarily see before,” said Albert Hsiao, a professor of radiology at UC San Diego Health.

Hsiao’s team at UC San Diego School of Medicine has created an AI algorithm that measures heart function and detects heart disease earlier than ever before.

“There are algorithms that we’ve developed for enhancing the image quality, giving you image details that you couldn’t get before,” said Hsiao.

Leading to more precise diagnoses and better treatment plans.

At the Mayo Clinic, experts are using AI-assisted screening programs to diagnose and treat strokes faster in the ER, and engineers at UCSD have developed this wearable ultrasound device the size of a postage stamp.

Using AI tech helps doctors diagnose cardiovascular disease, but how accurate is AI? A study out of Stanford University determined AI outperformed human assessments.

“Things that take years and years to train an expert physician to do, these algorithms can do automatically and give even non-experts the ability to see the abnormality,” said Hsiao.

Just a few ways AI is already helping to save hearts and lives.

“AI is going to be a powerful tool that allows us to get to that answer faster and more accurately,” said Hsiao.

The Mayo Clinic is currently studying using AI to predict stroke risk and using smart clothing to detect arrhythmias.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.