Top Video

How to make Chocolate-covered Cherries

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the recipe for a simple and mostly nutritious holiday treat.

Chocolate-Covered Cherries

1 cup dark chocolate chips
2 cups fresh cherries, stems attached
Holiday sprinkles 

1. Melt chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl or cup. Start out at 1 minute, then stir the chips. If they aren’t completely melted, heat them in 15 second intervals, stirring between, until completely melted.

2. Carefully take each cherry and dip it in the chocolate, allowing the excess to drop off. Place on parchment paper. Sprinkle the top of cherries with holiday sprinkles. Allow cherries to dry completely.

3. Store in the refrigerator until ready to eat!

Chocolate-Covered Cherries. (WISH Photo/Annessa Chumbley)

