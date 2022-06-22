News

How to stay healthy during travel and vacation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As millions of Americans hit the road or head to the airport for summer vacation, it’s important to take the right steps to stay healthy while traveling.

Andee Bookmyer, a contributor to Indianapolis Moms , stopped by Daybreak on Wednesday to share some ways to keep healthy during travel and vacation.

“It’s important to remember that vacation is supposed to be fun,” Bookmyer said. “We want to come back feeling rejuvenated and refreshed, and not like we’re beating ourselves up.”

Bookmyer says that staying hydrated, eating breakfast, and prioritizing sleep will make a big difference.

