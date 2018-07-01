Hundreds walk east side streets for peace

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hundreds of people took to the streets on Indianapolis’ east side for a peace march Saturday afternoon.

It’s an area that’s seen its fair share of violence and people living there say enough is enough.

Along 38th Street from Franklin to Post roads, both young and old walked nearly a mile as part of the third annual “Our Youth Matters” peace march.

“It doesn’t matter what background or religion, or what your belief is,” said Derris Ross, founder of Ross Foundation. “We have to show solidarity, because at the end of the day, it could happen to you.”

This year, the march was held to honor young people who have lost their lives to violence, in particular, 14-year-old Manny Johnson, who was shot and killed at a June 10 birthday party in Lawrence. Four other teens were injured in an exchange of gunfire at the party.

“It won’t be in vain,” said Yvette Markey, a family friend of Manny Johnson. “It can’t be in vain that he was killed. We have to take a stand. We have to keep moving forward. He will not be forgotten.”

The marchers had one request: “Peace in our streets.”

“Stop with the violence, and we need to keep stuff like this in Indianapolis,” said Rochelle Anderson, who lost her son Rodriquez to gun violence in January. “I appreciate this.”

Some of the youngest in attendance held their parents’ hands as they marched along east side streets.

“We have to pay attention to what’s going on and involve our young people,” said Shonna Majors, the newly appointed community violence reduction coordinator for the city of Indianapolis. “I’ve seen several young people here today. That shows that they, too, care and it’s not just the adults.”

“Our city should be outraged right now. We should be mad, we should be angry,” Ross said. “This is to bring awareness and light to the situation and come together and say ‘no more.’ We’re not taking that in our community and we’re not condoning that.”