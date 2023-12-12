Crime Gun Task Force touts reduction in violent crime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Assistant Chief Chris Bailey of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the Crime Gun Task Force has seized 366 firearms and arrested 264 people in 2023.

The seized firearms have been or will soon be processed for ballistics in a lab. The information is sent to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for entry into a national database.

Of the 366 seized firearms, all but 31 had been used in a firearm-related crime.

During a Tuesday morning press conference at the Marion County Emergency Operation Center on North Shadeland Avenue, Bailey said, “Why are these arrest important? Because no one becomes a target of this task force unless they or the weapon they possess have been used at least twice in firearms incidents against our neighbors. These are violent individuals, and they make themselves known to us by their behavior.”

The assistant chief said information from the task force recently led to the arrest of 42 people in Indiana and Arizona. In that effort, police say, they seized more than 100 firearms, 16 machine gun conversion devices, 72 pounds of fentanyl, 117 pounds of methamphetamine, and 453 pounds of marijuana that was headed for the streets of central Indiana and beyond.

Bailey said, “We know we had over 850 drug overdose deaths in 2022. A vast majority of those deaths are the result of fentanyl. It is ravaging communities and destroying families, and that is why it is a top priority of this task force.”

IMPD started the Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center in January 2019 as a way to make connections of shooters to firearms used at multiple crime scenes. The task force In July 2021 was expanded to include several police and sheriff’s departments from counties surrounding Indianapolis. The expansion broadened the scope of the task force and narrowed the focus.

Zach Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said, “And this intelligence allows us to target the right individuals in the right location to improve community safety. Gun violence in particular doesn’t just rob us of the victims, it robs the families and the communities, it robs the entire community of the feeling of safety and the ability to just go freely about their lives in the community that we all deserve.”

The backbone of the regional Crime Gun Task Force is ballistic testing. I-Team 8 reported earlier this year how firearms brought into IMPD’s property room are tested for ballistics. That information is handed over to the federal government as part of the ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. The department says they only test guns seized or recovered from a crime scene.

News release