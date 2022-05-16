News

IMS, Indy Animal Care Services team up with goal of 106 pet adoptions in May

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indianapolis Animal Care Services are teaming up to find forever homes for some local cats and dogs in need.

IMS said on Twitter that it would like to see 106 animals adopted from Indy ACS during the Month of May.

The shelter on Harding Street is in emergency intake status because of limited staffing and a lack of kennel space. This means that the shelter is only accepting animals in emergency situations and all animals are at risk of euthanasia.

IMS is asking anyone who can’t adopt to consider making a donation of at least $1.06 to the shelter in recognition of the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Find out which four-legged friends are up for adoption at the IndyACS Petfinder page.

