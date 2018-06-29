In midst of Leukemia battle, young boy meets his hero

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It was a once in a lifetime meeting between a little boy fighting Leukemia and an NBA superstar.

The boy is 10 year old Cameron Kirk and the superstar is Victor Oladipo. The meeting was months in the making.

You’ll remember the story of that special letter Oladipo signed to Cameron back in the beginning of May, right after he was diagnosed with Leukemia. Well fast forward to now and Victor has outdone himself again.

Check out the moment Victor met Cameron below.

In the letter it told cam to stay strong, believe in God and not to forget the Pacers were “#CamStrong.”

Fast forward to this week and Oladipo was back in town after the NBA award ceremony for a scheduled press conference at the Pacers practice facility with the entire organization there. As he walked in to speak to hundreds of people, Cameron Kirk was by his side.

That’s because Cameron and his family were invited to spend some time with Victor before the press conference. The Pacers organization says it was just trying to work it all out, but it was worth the wait. Carrie Kirk says it is something the family will never forget.

“I tried not to cry,” said Carrie. “But that definitely proves all of the comments on social media is wrong that someone sent that letter. That’s really him, he really does love Jesus. We didn’t have to talk about diagnosis, he just got to hang out with him a little bit.”

“God is good,” said Victor at the press conference. “God has a way of putting people in your life to impact you even when you don’t know it and that’s what Cam and his family has done for me.”

If you would like to help the family says donating blood is the best way. Cameron is just starting the three year fight with the disease but with support from Victor and the Pacers, he has so many people behind him.