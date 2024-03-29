$100K winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket purchased at Fort Wayne Walmart

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket purchased in Allen County matched four out of five numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.

A $100,000 winning Powerball with Power Play ticket was purchased at Walmart, 1710 Apple Glen Blvd in Fort Wayne.

The winning power ball numbers are 37-46-57-60-66 with a Powerball of 8 and a Power Play of 2X.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday is at an estimated $935 million- the fifth-largest jackpot in game history.