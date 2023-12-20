13-year-old Florida boy behind bomb threat at Michigan City Walmart

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators in northern Indiana say a 13-year-old Florida boy is behind a series of false bomb threat calls made to different businesses, including one in Michigan City.

At 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, the LaPorte County Reginal Dispatch Center received a 911 call from an employee of the Michigan City Walmart stating that an unknown person called the store and indicated a bomb had been placed inside.

Officals say the store was immediately evacuated.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies responded and searched the store. No evidence of explosive devices was found, and the call was determined to be a prank.

Investigators found that the caller was a 13-year-old boy who resides in Sarasota, Florida. Law enforcement was contacted in Sarasota and is assisting in the investigation.

Police say that it has also been determined that the teenager is the same suspect who made similar false calls to businesses in Sarasota.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Cpl. Galetti at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1090 or by email.