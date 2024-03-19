14-year-old charged as adult with murder of 15-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 14-year-old boy from Fort Wayne has been charged as an adult with the murder of a 15-year-old boy and using a firearm to commit the offense, online court records show.

A judge on Monday waived the case of Gregory Watkins into adult court.

Police on Jan. 19 arrested Watkins in the Jan 13 shooting death of Christopher Easton, 15.

Fort Wayne police were called to a report of shorts fired about 12:05 a.m. Jan. 13 to the 4900 block of Vance Avenue. That’s in a residential area near an elementary school, middle school, and high school on the city’s east side.

Easton was found injured and taken to a hospital. Hospital staff later informed police that Easton had been shot “several times.” He died at the hospital.

Officers arrested Watkins about 25 miles east of Nashville, Tennessee, before extraditing him back to Indiana.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.