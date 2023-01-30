Indiana News

15-year-old boy dead following Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Elkhart Sunday night, police say.

The Elkhart Police Department says the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Concord Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to a hospital where he died.

According to a release, another man who has been identified as 34-year-old Alexis Jackson also died at the same hospital from gunshot wounds. Police say Jackson was shot in the same area as the 15-year-old.

Police say anyone with more information about the shooting should contact the Homicide Unit at (574)-295-2825.