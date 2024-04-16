Search
19-year-old dies in car crash on I-69

An Indiana State Police car. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police Lafayette District via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old Fort Wayne man died in a crash Tuesday morning on I-69 near Huntington, Indiana State Police say.

Quentin Crawford died in the crash involving only the red 2018 Ford Focus he was driving.

Indiana State Police and the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the crash about 9 a.m. about a mile north of the U.S. 224 exit for Markle and Huntington.

State police investigators think the car had been southbound on I-69 in the left lane when, for an unknown reason, the Ford ran off the road to the left. The car went down into the grass median, impacted the interstate cable barrier system, which caused heavy front-end damage, and then came to rest in the median.

An autopsy was set for Wednesday morning at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.

