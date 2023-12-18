2 Evansville police officers hurt in weekend attack

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two Evansville police officers are recovering after they were injured in an attack while on duty over the weekend, according to the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge.

The union, Evansville Lodge #73, posted on Facebook saying the pair were responding to a domestic violence call on Sunday when they were deliberately and violently attacked. In a statement, the FOP said the officers’ injuries “are serious and could have life-long effects.”

The FOP did not share the officers’ names or say how long they’ve been with the department.

It’s not clear how they were hurt, what led up to the attack, or if anyone is under arrest. However, the FOP is now calling for community support and says the incident underscores “the dangers officers face daily while keeping Evansville safe. “

The Facebook post reads:

“Every day the men and women of FOP Lodge #73 Evansville, IN go out and serve and protect the citizens they serve. Last evening, two officers were injured in the line of duty while trying to perform their job. There is a war on law enforcement and we will not tolerate it. We support the men and women of the Evansville Police Department who went out and performed their duties last evening. We ask for everyone to stand up and support those who serve every day.”

