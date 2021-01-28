3-month-old killed in Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A 3-month-old child is dead following a west central Indiana crash Wednesday evening.

According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to area of 10 O’clock and Rohr roads around 7 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

After getting to the scene, deputies learned that a 1996 Ford 16-person van was headed north on 10 O’clock road when the driver of the vehicle lost control due to snow and ice on the roadway.

This caused the vehicle to leave the road and roll onto the driver’s side.

A total of 11 people were in the van at the time of the crash, including the 3-month-old.

Deputies said that during the crash the infant was ejected from the vehicle. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile, whose arm become pinned under the vehicle, was freed and was then taken to the hospital for care.

There were no other injuries.