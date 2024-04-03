Adult, 4 children rescued from floodwaters

ROANOKE, Ind. (WISH) — An adult and four children were rescued from a van during a flood outside Roanoke during severe weather. The adult thought that she could drive through the water and drove around the flood gate. Rescuers say they tied a boat to a firetruck. They were eventually able to put the victims inside the boat and pull them to dry land. They say the water was at least 2 feet deep and had a current.