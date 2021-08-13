Indiana News

Attorneys: Suspect in Indiana officer’s slaying mentally ill

The FBI seal is seen before FBI Director Christopher Wray news conference on the inspector general's report at FBI headquarters on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting a western Indiana police officer during an ambush outside an FBI field office say he has a history of mental health conditions.

Shane Meehan appeared Friday in the federal courthouse in Terre Haute, where his legal counsel said he has been diagnosed by doctors with several health conditions, including post-concussion syndrome, a traumatic brain injury, a seizure disorder, Parkinson’s disease, and chronic pain syndrome.

They said he was placed on permanent medical leave from his position at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute due to his medical history and that he had previously been hospitalized related to suicidal ideations.