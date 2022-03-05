Indiana News

Battery charge filed against former Indiana teacher who slapped student

A mugshot of former Jimtown High School teacher Michael Hosinski, who is charged with battery after being accused of slapping a student.

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana teacher accused of striking a student across the face has been charged with battery causing moderate injury, a felony that could carry a sentence of six months to 2 1/2 years incarceration.

A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against 61-year-old former Jimtown High School teacher Michael Hosinski of Osceola.

In court documents filed Friday, officials describe their investigation of the Feb. 25 incident in which Hosinski was captured on video grabbing a student by his backpack, forcing him into a wall and striking him across the face.