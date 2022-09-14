Indiana News

Bloomington middle school student arrested for carrying gun on school bus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington middle school student was arrested Tuesday for carrying a gun onto a school bus.

Officials at Batchelor Middle School received a tip Tuesday morning saying that one of its students was riding school bus while carrying a gun, the Monroe County Community School Corporation said in a statement.

School officials and resource officers found the student, identified as a 13-year-old boy, and he was detained before he could enter the school building. He was then arrested by police, the school district said.

An investigation showed the boy rode from his bus stop to Bloomington High School South and then got on a shuttle route from the high school to the middle school, according to the school district.

Under state law, the boy faces a one-year expulsion from school.

“I want to thank the tip provider who saw something and said something, as well as the school resource officers, school administration and police officers who worked quickly to implement and accurately follow safety protocols,” Chris Finley, director of school safety, said.

The incident remains under investigation.