Boy rescued from Elkhart river is in critical condition

The Edgewater Park boat ramp is shown in May 2023 in Elkhart, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 2-year-old boy was in critical condition after being swept into the St. Joseph River, police say.

Elkhart police and fire departments were sent shortly before 12:10 p.m. Wednesday to the riverside along Edgewater Boulevard. That’s in a residential area northeast of State Road 19 and West Indiana Avenue.

Investigators think the boy entered the river off Edgewater Boulevard and was carried downriver. A bystander helped pull the boy from the river near the Edgewater Park boat ramp.

The boy was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, and later moved to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, where he was in critical condition.

The boy’s father also was treated for a minor injury received during the rescue efforts.

Elkhart is about a 40-minute drive east of South Bend in northern Indiana.