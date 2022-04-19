Indiana News

Boy’s body found in southern Indiana woods was in ‘Las Vegas’ suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The body of 5-year-old boy found Saturday in a wooded area in eastern Washington County was in a suitcase, Indiana State Police revealed Tuesday.

A photo from the state police post in Sellersburg showed the suitcase has an image of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign. That image is on both sides of the suitcase, police said.

Police hope the image will lead to more specific tips to help identify the child.

Investigators say the boy died sometime within the past week. Police have said the boy, who was Black, was 4 feet tall with a slim build and a short haircut.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday did not determine the cause of death. A toxicology report still pending was expected to provide more information for investigators.

Troopers said on Sunday that someone on a mushroom hunt on Saturday night found the boy’s body. On Tuesday, state police revealed the boy was found in the 7000 block of East Holder Road. That’s about 2 miles northeast of New Pekin, a town of about 1,400. It’s about a 50-minute drive north of Louisville, Kentucky, along I-65, Indiana State Road 160, and rural county roads.