CDC: 77 monkeypox cases in Indiana, 10,392 in US

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that Indiana has 77 monkeypox cases.

There were 10,392 cases in the United States as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

Indiana Department of Health is distributing vaccinations through a web survey page.

Monkeypox cases usually begin with fever, headaches, chills, and body aches from five to 21 days after exposure. Within one to three days after symptoms begin, the patient develops a rash. The illness lasts from two to four weeks. Patients are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off.

More information regarding monkeypox can be found on the CDC’s website.

