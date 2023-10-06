Charlestown teenager arrested for possession of child exploitation, pornography

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Charlestown teenager was arrested Thursday for possession of child pornography and child exploitation, Indiana State Police say.

Police say a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children indicated that a specific account was possibly used to transmit child pornography images or video files.

Investigators identified and located the account used to transmit the pornographic images, which led to detectives to identify a 16-year-old boy as the account user.

Police spoke with the juvenile and his mother and obtained search warrants to conduct forensic evidence associated with the suspect.

As a result, police arrested the juvenile on three counts of child exploitation, each a level 4 felony, and four counts of possession of child pornography, each a level 5 felony,

The juvenile was taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.