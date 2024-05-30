Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Chicago woman killed in Jasper County single-vehicle crash on I-65

(WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WISH) — A Chicago woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jasper County early Monday morning, according to a news release by Indiana State Police.

At 1:30 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Police troopers were dispatched on I-65 northbound lanes near the 216 mile-marker. That is one mile north of the Rensselaer exit. Preliminary investigation showed that a black 2012 Jeep was northbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all the occupants. First responders treated the injured at the scene. Three of the occupants were transported to area hospitals for treatment of severe injuries. A fourth occupant was declared dead at the scene.

The deceased was identified as Jeanette Nyiramariza, 54, of Chicago, Illinois. Nyiramariza’s family has been notified. Neither alcohol beverages nor drugs are suspected to be factors in this crash.

The Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene for further investigation.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Most of Wall Street rises,...
Business /
Super Bowl-winning QB among developers...
Business /
Muralist highlights sports icons in...
Local News /
146th, Allisonville Road intersection set...
Local News /
Health Spotlight | Red flags...
Health Spotlight /
Former ISU student charged with...
Crime Watch 8 /
34th Annual Earth Day Indiana...
News /
Rooted School Indianapolis celebrates first...
Local News /