Chicago woman killed in Jasper County single-vehicle crash on I-65

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WISH) — A Chicago woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jasper County early Monday morning, according to a news release by Indiana State Police.

At 1:30 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Police troopers were dispatched on I-65 northbound lanes near the 216 mile-marker. That is one mile north of the Rensselaer exit. Preliminary investigation showed that a black 2012 Jeep was northbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all the occupants. First responders treated the injured at the scene. Three of the occupants were transported to area hospitals for treatment of severe injuries. A fourth occupant was declared dead at the scene.

The deceased was identified as Jeanette Nyiramariza, 54, of Chicago, Illinois. Nyiramariza’s family has been notified. Neither alcohol beverages nor drugs are suspected to be factors in this crash.

The Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene for further investigation.