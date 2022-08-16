Indiana News

Cooking fire damages home in Columbus; damages estimate at $40,000 says homeowner

Columbus, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus home caught fire after a man left his food unattended while cooking on the stove, according to the Columbus Fire Department.

At 1 p.m. Monday, Columbus firefighters responded to a residential fire at the 700 block of Glendale Drive, according to the Columbus Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to a single story residence and found smoke coming from the homes with flames visible from the roof, authorities said.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, a fire attack crew entered the home and discovered flames in the kitchen. Firefighters attacked flames near the stove and witnessed flames overhead that had breached through the ceiling and extended to the roof. Firefighters also removed portions of the ceiling to access the fire.

Firefighters applied additional water to the area involved, which brought the fire under control, according to the Columbus Fire Department.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, investigators spoke with the homeowner who mentioned the fire occurred after an attempt to heat a food product on the stove. The homeowner also told authorities that he turned on the stove and stepped away briefly.

The fire was discovered by another person inside the residence, authorities said.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, the homeowner attempted to extinguish the fire before authorities arrived.

Damages are estimated at $40,000, and the home is insured, according to the homeowner.

No injuries were reported by anyone in the home.