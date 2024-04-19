Democratic caucus selects Indianapolis City-County Councilor Jackson for Senate vacancy

Indianapolis City-County Councilor La Keisha Jackson won a caucus vote to fill the remainder of the late Sen. Jean Breaux’s term. (Photo from the Indianapolis City-County Councilor profiles)

(INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — Indianapolis City-County Councilor La Keisha Jackson won a caucus Thursday night to fill the remaining term of the late state Sen. Jean Breaux, according to a release from the Indiana Democratic Party.

Breaux, an Indianapolis Democrat, died last month following a prolonged illness that took her away from the entire 2024 legislative session.

Jackson and Chunia Graves, the vice president of the Marion County Young Democrats, both filed to fill the seat and addressed the precinct for several minutes before a vote — which Jackson won with 30 of 45 votes.

“What I want to say tonight is that Senator Jean Breaux’s legacy will live on,” said Jackson in her acceptance speech. “I cannot walk in her shoes because those are big shoes to follow. But what I do promise you is I will advocate, work hard, listen, and fight the good fight!”

Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl praised the decision.

“Throughout her time as a City-County Councilor, La Keisha Jackson has been a champion for her constituents on the Far Eastside,” he said. “She helped lead projects to tackle gun violence, and address affordable housing for her community. We have no doubt that she will continue these efforts in her new position representing Senate District 34 at the Statehouse.”

Because the seat was up for re-election, and Breaux was the only one appearing on the primary ballot, a second caucus will occur after May 7 and before July 3 to fill the November ballot vacancy for the four-year term. Jackson’s swearing-in ceremony will be scheduled at a later date.