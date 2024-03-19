Detectives say tips ‘poured in,’ helping to make arrest after fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne Police Department has arrested a man after a fatal shooting on the city’s east side, and they’re thanking the community for helping to identify the suspect.

Police say they arrested Thristian Boykin, 31, on Sunday for the murder of Byron Curry, 48. He was arrested during a traffic stop.

They say the shooting happened about 4:25 p.m. March 7 in a residential neighborhood in the 1200 block of Hugh Street. That’s near Hanna Homestead Park.

Police say Curry died at the hospital. They have not publicly said what lead up the shooting.

Homicide detectives in a news release thanked the community for “all the tips that poured in that ultimately assisted in the identification and arrest of Boykin.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the police at 260-427-1201 or Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.