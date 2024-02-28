Driver killed in vehicle crash, rollover in Steuben County outside Angola

Blurred police lights atop a police patrol car. Indiana State Police say a man died in a rollover accident in Steuben County outside of Angola on Feb. 26, 2024. (WISH Photo)

ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — A Steuben County man died Monday night after his car ran off the road and rolled several times, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

Police identified the man as Alex Loy, 29, of Hamilton, Indiana.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Metz Road and County Road 200 East around 11:48 p.m. Monday on a report of a single-vehicle crash. That intersection is only a five-minute drive east of downtown Angola.

When officers arrived, they found a “heavily damaged” Volkswagen car rolled over on its top. First responders also found Loy lying in the middle of the road.

Loy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators later learned that Loy had been driving west on Metz Road when his car ran off the road, causing the rollover. Police added that marks on the road “indicated that the vehicle rolled several times” before stopping.

State police say they believe Loy wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Alcohol was also suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Angola is in northeastern Indiana, a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Indianapolis.