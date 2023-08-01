Elwood names street after fallen officer Noah Shahnavaz

Indiana Sen. Scott Baldwin (R-20th District) and Mayor Todd Jones stand on either side of a street sign honoring fallen Elwood police officer Noah Shanavaz (Provided Photo/City of Elwood)

ELWOO)D, Ind. (WISH) — On Monday, the city of Elwood renamed a section of State Road 37 in honor of fallen Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz, according to a Facebook post by the city.

A one-mile stretch of the road is now known as “Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz Memorial Mile.” The renaming marks a year since Shahnavaz was killed.

“With the roadway dedication and the amazing plaque that now welcomes guests and our employees into the Elwood Police Department, this city continues to ensure that Noah’s bravery, dedication to this city, service to our country, his infectious laugh, and outgoing personality will NEVER be forgotten,” Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said in a statement.

Shahnavaz was 24 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty in Elwood.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II, of Anderson, is charged with Shahnavaz’s murder and several other crimes connected to his death.

Prosecutors announced in August 2022 that they plan to seek the death penalty.

In July, Boards claims he has an “intellectual disability” that makes him ineligible for the death penalty.

Boards’ trial is set for January 2025.