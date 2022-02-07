Indiana News

Final Four announced for Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four products remain in the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament.

The semifinalists are:

Hoosier Bat Co. (Valparaiso) — Major League Baseball bats

Janus Motorcycles (Goshen) — Production motorcycle

Old 55 Distillery (Newtown) — Bottled-in-bond 100% sweet corn bourbon

Wag’n Trails Mobile Conversations (South Bend) — Mobile pet grooming salons and veterinary clinics

The competition started with 65 entrants from 35 counties.

Voting is open for the semifinal round on the Chamber’s website and runs through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The championship round begins Thursday and ends at 10 p.m. on Feb. 14.

The winner will be announced Feb. 15.