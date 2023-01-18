Indiana News

For $16 million, Indiana’s first riverboat casino can be yours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s first riverboat casino is up for sale again.

New Orleans Paddlewheels Inc. has announced it is pursuing a sale of the Riverboat Louis Armstrong. That riverboat initially served as Casino Aztar’s gambling riverboat on the Ohio River in Evansville.

The boat, originally named City of Evansville, opened as Indiana’s first riverboat casino in 1995. In 2017, the casino, then operating as Tropicana Evansville, moved to land-based gambling and closed the riverboat.

The riverboat was sold to the New Orleans-based group, where it underwent renovations and opened as the city’s “most luxurious, and most unique concert and events venue on the Mississippi River.”