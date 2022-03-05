Indiana News

Fort Wayne Airport urges passengers to arrive 2 hours early

(Photo Provided/Fort Wayne International Airport)
by: Associated Press
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne International Airport is urging outbound passengers to arrive at least two hours early for their flights, regardless of airline, while the Transportation Security Administration upgrades technology and equipment at its checkpoint.

Passengers flying outbound through Thursday are encouraged to give themselves plenty of extra time when arriving at the airport.

The TSA plans to have additional staff to help screen passengers and will open checkpoints at 4:15 a.m. to give early morning flight passengers more time to check in.

The TSA will be upgrading equipment used for carry-on baggage screening.

