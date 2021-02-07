Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo tigers test positive for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Two tigers at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus. Zoo officials say animal care staff on Feb. 1 first saw mild symptoms consistent with the virus that causes COVID-19 in a Sumatran tiger.

Fecal samples for the tigers, Bugara and Indah, were collected for testing and came back positive with the virus.

Staff veterinarian Dr. Kami Fox says the male tiger has been experiencing a dry cough, while the female has not shown symptoms.

Zoo officials say access to the tigers has been restricted staff will follow safety protocols recommended by the CDC and Indiana Department of Health.

