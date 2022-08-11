Indiana News

Fort Wayne man faces sexual battery, indecency charges at ‘Magic Mike’ show

Jaime Keubler (Provided Photo/Allen County Sheriff's Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man who gave a woman a lap dance at an entertainment center during the “Magic Mike XXL The Show” is facing charges of sexual battery and public indecency, according to court documents.

Jaime C. Kueble, 48, was performing the lap dance for a woman when he pulled down her dress and did a sexual act, the court documents say. He then exposed himself and tried to have the woman touch him.

The incident is reported to have happened about 12:25 a.m. Sunday.

Piere’s Entertainment Club advertised the “Ladies Night Out Party with A Magic Mike Thrill Tribute Performance” on Saturday night in “Stan’s Room.”

Kueble is scheduled for a hearing Thursday morning in Allen Superior Court 5. The sexual battery charge is a felony; the other charge is a misdemeanor.

