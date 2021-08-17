Indiana News

Fort Wayne mayor tests positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry speaks about crime in the city on Aug. 9, 2021. (Photo Provided/Mayor Tom Henry/Twitter)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The mayor of Fort Wayne announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Tom Henry, 69, said on Twitter he was vaccinated, and his symptom are mild.

The Democrat also said, “I am now resting at home and will continue to be in daily communication with the deputy mayor and city officials.”

The county’s Democratic Party said in a tweet, “This is yet another example of how vaccinations reduce the severity of COVID-19 and should serve as a high-profile endorsement of everyone getting the vaccine.”

Fort Wayne is Indiana’s second-largest city with a population of 272,000 people.