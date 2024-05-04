Fort Wayne police: Glenbrook Square Mall closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne Police Department announced Saturday afternoon that Glenbrook Square Mall has been closed, and people were asked to avoid the area.

What led to the closing was not immediately known, but posts from social media and news media say a shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. News 8 could not reach the dispatch center for information.

Shootings also happened at the mall on Sept. 1 and July 8 last year. In each incident, one person was injured in the shootings.

An emergency alert just after 3 p.m. Saturday from police said, “FWPD ADVISED THE GLENBROOK MALL AT 4201 COLDWATER RD. IS CLOSED. AVOID THE AREA. IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE, CONTACT 911. JLC 1504”

A news release from the police department said, “Once more information is known, a press lease (sic) will be released. The mall will be closed for the rest of the day.”

The city of about 265,000 residents is about 120 miles (190 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.