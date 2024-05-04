Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Fort Wayne police: Glenbrook Square Mall closed

A view of Glenbrook Mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in August 2022 (Provided Photo/Google Street View)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne Police Department announced Saturday afternoon that Glenbrook Square Mall has been closed, and people were asked to avoid the area.

What led to the closing was not immediately known, but posts from social media and news media say a shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. News 8 could not reach the dispatch center for information.

Shootings also happened at the mall on Sept. 1 and July 8 last year. In each incident, one person was injured in the shootings.

An emergency alert just after 3 p.m. Saturday from police said, “FWPD ADVISED THE GLENBROOK MALL AT 4201 COLDWATER RD. IS CLOSED. AVOID THE AREA. IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE, CONTACT 911. JLC 1504”

A news release from the police department said, “Once more information is known, a press lease (sic) will be released. The mall will be closed for the rest of the day.”

The city of about 265,000 residents is about 120 miles (190 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

3 hurt when unlicensed teen...
Indiana News /
Indiana Grown: Deadheaders Greenhouse
Local News /
Thousands of runners take the...
Month of May /
‘Great Day TV’: Exploring Cedar...
Great Day TV /
Person killed, 2 others injured...
Indiana News /
Zionsville centenarian to celebrate 105th...
News /
Man searching for his emotional...
Offbeat /
10 Indy food festivals to...
Entertainment /